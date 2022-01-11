City limits access to public buildings due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Charleston will be limiting access to its public buildings due to the rise in numbers of COVID-19 cases in Coles County.

Officials said they have elected to limit the access to the City Hall, Police Department, Fire Departments, Museum and all Public Works Buildings (Water Treatment and Waste Water Treatment facilities). According to them, this is an effort to reduce the potential risk of spreading COVID-19 to staff and citizens.

They encourage the public to do as much business as they can by email, city website or telephone until further notice.

Meetings can be set up by appointment by contacting the Departments via the City’s main telephone number at (217)-345-5650.