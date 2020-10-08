City library announces temporary reduction in services due to COVID-19 cases

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library will be cutting back on several services in response to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County.

A press release says starting Thursday, the library will either postpone all in-person programs, or move them to an online-only format. It will also not offer public computers, copy machines, printing, or faxing services to the public.

The library says the building will remain open for collection browsing, check outs, in-person card registration, and in-person reference assistance by appointment only. The library will only allow up to 25 patrons inside at a time to help maintain social distancing.

“To assist in reducing in person interactions, all items must be returned through the outside book drop and all requested items must be picked up using the curbside service,” the release says.

Curbside pickup is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arrangements for no-contact home delivery can be made for patrons who cannot pickup their items during those hours. It’s also available by request.

The library asks people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards while at the library. It says it may ask people to wait outside as needed.

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings as needed.”