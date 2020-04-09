City leaders warn against Easter gatherings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 continues to claim lives across the country, and in Champaign County. Public health officials announced the county’s second death today.

As many look toward this holiday weekend, city leaders say it’s more important than ever that you don’t get together with people outside your home.

“It is a sad time for our community as we come to grip[s] with the full impact of this disease,” said Champaign mayor Deborah Feinen.

The second man who died was a Champaign resident in his 70’s. He had underlying health issues.

“My sympathy and those of Mayor Marlin go out to his family and his friends and those in the community who knew him,” said Feinen. The first death was announced earlier this week. He was an Urbana man in his 80’s with underlying health issues as well. These losses are a reminder to everyone how serious this virus is.

“It serves as a reminder to us all that our journey is far from over,” said Urbana Mayor

Diane Marlin. “We are asking people to continue to stay apart, to stay home,” continued Marlin.

With the holiday week approaching, Marlin and Feinen remind people that they should replace traditional Easter gatherings with phone calls and FaceTiming, etc. That also means, not just avoiding groups, but also only going out for essentials and wearing a mask when you do.

“The collective actions we take today are going to determine the course of our lives for the rest of our lives, and we are deeply grateful to everyone for how our communities have responded,” said Marlin.

There have been 74 reported cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County. 33 are active; 39 of those are recovered.