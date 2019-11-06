City leaders stress leaf collection rules

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fall season is well underway, and many of you are probably working to clear leaves from your lawns. In Urbana, leaves will be collected on three separate weeks:

November 4 – 8, November 18 – 22, and December 2 – 6.

Bagging must abide by the following guidelines:

1) Place leaves in 30-gallon paper lawn & garden bags – NO plastic bags

2) Taped leaf bags are not accepted

3) Paper bags must be placed at the curb or along the roadway edge before 6:00 a.m. on your U-Cycle collection day

4) Only leaves and non-woody plant material will be collected – NO brush, branches, tree limbs or garbage

5) If you placed leaves in bags earlier this season please make sure they are in good condition and can be handled without breaking. Our Contractor will not pick up leaves that fall out of broken bags.

In Mahomet, residents need to have their leaves curbside by 7 a.m. The leaves cannot be in bags because the village has a leaf vacuum that goes around the community. Village leaders say they do leaf pickup five times a year to pick up brush and limbs. They do leaf pickup for about six weeks in the fall, and Thanksgiving is usually the last week of it.

In Danville, pickup is Monday through Thursday from April until December 13. Yard waster is collected on the same day as garbage pickup. City leaders ask residents to put them in paper bags. The city also sells annual tags for $40 that they can pick up as well. Leaves, greenery out of garden, small twigs, and branches are accepted. If they won’t fit inside bag or container, they can’t be more than four feet long and three inches in diameter.

The City of Monticello offers curbside brush pick-up at residences located within the city limits, free of charge. Pick-up will take place on or around the first Tuesday of every month. Brush pickup runs February (weather dependent) through December.