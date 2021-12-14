City leaders propose multi-million dollar ‘Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– In a more than 100-page document, the City of Champaign laid out a multi-million dollar plan to reduce gun violence. City leaders are calling it the community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.

$6.2 million is the price tag, and the most money Champaign has proposed putting into reducing violence to date.

The idea, according to Deputy City Manager Joan Walls, is to attack gun violence at the core by expanding the programs that are already working on youth activities, re-entry services, and so on. Then, because they would be under the umbrella of this blueprint, the city will be able to — and plans to — track if it’s working and re-evaluate. Data that hasn’t been as tangible in the past.

“We’re going to really dig deep and we’re going to look at what some of the root causes are, and so, this is a perfect storm,” Walls said, referring to the timing with the availability of American Rescue Plan funding.

The request is for $3.2 million of the city’s $25 million in ARPA funding for implementation in 2022 and another $3 million to put on hold for 2023.

Not too long ago, the city asked what the community wanted to see federal the COVID-19 relief money spent on. The overwhelming response was reducing gun violence, something that has been on the rise in the city since 2013, according to the blueprint.

Council will hold a study session Tuesday night about this blueprint. Walls said they’re expecting a crowd for public input. At the end of the meeting, the council will direct the city on where to take the first steps.

But this is an extensive plan, so we asked the deputy city manager where the biggest gap exists in her eyes.

“Probably the number one gap that we really want to build out and is a part of the proposal is the ‘Street Outreach,'” she responded. “The ‘Street Outreach’ is really allowing individuals who have the street credibility to actually connect and engage with those individuals who are actively involved in firearms offenses.”

She said the hope is to get things rolling as early as possible next year.

If the council agrees to move forward, there will be a grant application process for local agencies and organizations.

The blueprint also proposes a new city department: The Equity and Engagement Department.