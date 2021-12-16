City leaders hope to invest $60K to keep 100-year-old building standing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville city leaders are poised to spend $65,400 to keep one of the tallest buildings downtown intact. The recommendation to preserve the Adams Building came from the city’s Public Works Committee Tuesday.

After the demolition of the Township Building and plans to demo the Collins Tower (formerly the Bresee Tower), committee chair Mike Puhr said they’re trying to avoid having more “holes” in the most historic part of the city.

The Adams Building used to be a commercial office space, home to doctors’, lawyers’ and dentists’ offices over the years. It was built in the early 1900s, making it one of the oldest structures in the city.

In November, Danville spent $800 boarding up windows and securing the building because glass was falling from the windows, according to Ward 2 Alderman Carolyn Wands.

Puhr said no renovations are planned right now. The $65,400 will fund transferring ownership of the building to the city in order to “have control to do what’s necessary as time goes on,” according to Puhr.

Final approval for the additional money is needed from Danville City Council.