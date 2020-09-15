City leaders address gun violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members listened to a presentation by Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz on ways to reduce gun violence.

This comes after 32 shootings were reported in August, the most within a single month in five years.

Getz says several gangs in the community are behind the recent rash of gun violence, and he plans to take a tough stance.

On the legal side, Getz is speaking with judges about raising bonds so that gun offenders aren’t released and returning to crime quickly after their arrests. On the community side, he wants help through neighborhood watches, community policing and participation in Crime Stoppers.

“I hope they [gangs] know that I know who they are and until they stop shooting, we’re going to target them,” Getz says. “That may upset some people in the community, but there’s a lot of people in this community who don’t want shootings in their neighborhood.”

Getz says since 2018, more than 400 illegal guns have been removed from the streets.