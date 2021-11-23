City hosts Holiday Lights competition

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting its eighth annual Holiday Lights & Festive Sights competition for the 2021 holiday season.

People can decorate their residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and win some money!

Officials said the competition will feature four categories. These are: (1) The More, the Merrier Award for extreme, over-the-top or interactive decorations, (2) The Hallmark House Award for classy, elegant, “Hallmark” decorations, (3) The Children’s Choice Award for decorations with reference to holiday pop culture or kid-friendly characters and (4) The Spirit of Effingham Business Award for businesses with great exteriors and window displays. Winners will be announced for each group.

Entries must be in before noon on December 6. In order to enter the competition, people need to submit a photo of a house or a business that is fully decorated. Anyone interested can call the Effingham Tourism Office at (217) 342-5310 to enter the competition.

After all entries are made, official judges will narrow the nominees down to the top three of each category. The public will then vote for their favorites. Entries can be voted for online or in person at Effingham City Hall at 201 E Jefferson Avenue. Voting will go from December 10 to 17 at noon. Winners will be announced on December 17 in the afternoon.

The first-place winners will receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money to. Winners will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through January 3, 2022. Every person that participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice. For more information on the Holiday Light Competition, please call (217) 342-5310 or visit website.