City honors the life and legacy of MLK with virtual celebration

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Celebrations for Martin Luther King. Jr.’s birthday took place today across the country. One church in Danville held a special virtual service this morning.

Saint James United Methodist Church started with an opening speech from their pastor. The service included songs and speakers to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

It’s usually a 2-day in-person celebration each year, but for safety reasons, the event was virtual.

The city of Danville’s Human Resources Administrator Sandra Finch said MLK’s dream of equality is still alive.

“We still have a lot of work to do to achieve the fullness of his dream. It’s alive and I believe people understand it better and better as we live in this life.”

Finch said we shouldn’t judge people by the color of their skin, but by their character.

And at each celebration, a graduating senior gets the MLK scholarship. Caleb Campbell was awarded $4,000 dollars and recited his winning speech.