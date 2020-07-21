City holds press conference addressing rise in gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials held a press conference Tuesday morning to address an increase in shooting incidents this year.

A press release from the City of Champaign stated Mayor Deborah Frank Feinan, Police Chief Anthony Cobb, Champaign County Community Coalition Facilitator Tracy Parsons, and several community members convened “to reaffirm and redouble the city’s commitment to addressing these acts of senseless gun violence.”

The release stated as of Monday, Champaign has seen 95 shooting incidents so far this year, compared to 49 as of the same date in 2019.

“In 2019, the city finished the year with 100 shooting incidents,” the release added.

Data provided by the City of Champaign

Data provided by the City of Champaign

The city defines a shooting event as any time police recover evidence of a firearm being discharged, which can include finding spent shell casings or damage to life or property.

Data provided by the City of Champaign

At the press conference, participants urged people involved in gun violence to put their weapons down and settle their disputes through peaceful solutions.

“Champaign Police remind the community that they are its greatest partner and are committed to trust building and working with community groups, neighborhood leaders, and social service providers to help peacefully reduce the number of shooting incidents,” the release stated.

The city said in order to deter violence, their police department will continue to deploy resources and directed patrols, which are based on intelligence-based models that identify areas of concern. It added the Champaign County Street Task Force will also provide assistance in addressing gun violence.

“City officials and community members are calling upon the city’s residents to help explore new ways to work together and to take this challenge head-on,” the release continued. “Through cooperation and collaboration, our community can take a positive step forward to identify and reach at-risk individuals, especially disadvantaged youth, and help them discover ad future full of untapped potential where opportunity is the answer — not guns.”