City helps community members hurt by pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders are helping families hurting from the pandemic.

We’ve talked before about a C-U Better Together initiative. That was to help feed students while they learned virtually. That program isn’t around anymore, but city leaders are still making sure families are fed. They’re doing it with federal dollars from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“People lost jobs. They weren’t having the same source of income, and then it makes food insecurity a bigger issue, and so we recognize that’s one of the issues that’s affecting families, and want to help as much as possible,” said Community Development Specialist Janel Gomez.

This money came to the city in three different rounds. Altogether, they’ve gotten about $1.5 million. All of it has to go toward pandemic relief.

That money is going a lot of different directions. For example, about $60,000 of it is going to United Way to help families that need food. There’s also some going toward small businesses and crime prevention. City leaders say they are excited to see the impact this money has had.

The city gets federal dollars from the government every year, but the amount is a bit different every time.

The city wants people to know there are resources available. If you need food or help with rent or utilities, you can call your city, county or township. They can put you in touch with someone who can lend a hand.