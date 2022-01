HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officers said Hoopeston City Hall will be the Warming Center for anyone with no heat from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said people will have to buzz the front door to gain access. They also need to check in with the Police Department window and register with them. Masks are required inside the building.

Council Room and Restrooms will be available to use.