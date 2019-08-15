CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)—People walking through downtown Champaign Thursday could see signs asking them to take a selfie with the city building. They are taking part in National City Hall Selfie Day. During lunch hour, Mayor Feinen posed for some photos. Those with the city say they do things like this to make sure people in Champaign know that city government is accessible.

“It’s really just about getting people involved in government. Yes people are coming by to get a picture but it gives them the chance to talk to the mayor and offer suggestions and comments about city government,” Mayor Fienen says.

They encouraged people to stop and take a picture and tag the city social media pages for them to see.