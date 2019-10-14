City growing green this weekend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is promoting its green growth and positive environmental impact. Local authorities and non-profits joined forces to create an infrastructure for the use of compost in turfgrass management. The city plans to incorporate 1/8″ of compost into its south lawn this fall and apply compost topdressing at the same rate again next year.

Champaign County Grows Green Weekend
Thursday, October 17
Compost Topdressing Lunch & Learn
Urbana City Building
Noon – 1:30 pm
Natural Lawn Care Green Drinks
Broadway Food Hall
5:30 – 7:30 pm

