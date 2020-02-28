City gets started on downtown improvements

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Improvements to downtown Shelbyville are on the way in the Spring, but one spot in particular needed more immediate action.

The city is replacing sidewalks and improving lighting. To do so, they need to fill in the old coal storage bins beneath the sidewalk. The old buildings would store the coal needed to keep warm there. Many have not been used in years.

One stretch was ready to give in with a little extra weight though. Because of the urgency, the city had it filled in before the rest. Work started on it the day after their most recent board meeting. Shelbyville Mayor Jeff Johnson says there was no other option then to ensure everyone’s safety.

“More of a concern on whether if a car would accidentally get onto the sidewalk or something like that,” says Johnson. “The weight of it would cause a collapse. So there was one of them that we wanted to get done and taken care of right away that was more dangerous.”

The Streetscape Project will happen between Washington Street and Broadway Street. More of the empty coal bins are still being filled in before construction begins. The city says they have approved a bid for who does construction on the Streetscape. The state is currently working a deal with them.

Construction on the project is expected to get started by Spring. The city’s timeline is dependent on weather. They want it done by the end of the year but it may spill into next.