Local News

City gets reimbursed for police body cameras

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 08:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 09:32 AM CDT

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Urbana Police Department is getting money back after it bought body cameras earlier this year. 

In January, UPD got several new camera systems. A month later, it applied for a state grant to cover some of the cost. Monday night, city council voted to accept the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Grant. 

In total, the city paid $209,975. That money bought new squad car cameras, interview-room cameras, 60 body cameras and support software. They were originally purchased with money the city had already budgeted for. The grant will cover $125,791.  

Police Chief Bryant Seraphin says, "The funds that will come back through this process will go back into the 'vehicle equipment replacement fund.' Essentially, that's a pool of funds the city sets aside to buy large ticket items like firetrucks, a fleet of police cars or a bulldozer for the public works department." 

Seraphin says since they started using the body cams, they've proven helpful to show visual proof in many cases.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected