City gets reimbursed for police body cameras

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Urbana Police Department is getting money back after it bought body cameras earlier this year.

In January, UPD got several new camera systems. A month later, it applied for a state grant to cover some of the cost. Monday night, city council voted to accept the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Grant.

In total, the city paid $209,975. That money bought new squad car cameras, interview-room cameras, 60 body cameras and support software. They were originally purchased with money the city had already budgeted for. The grant will cover $125,791.

Police Chief Bryant Seraphin says, "The funds that will come back through this process will go back into the 'vehicle equipment replacement fund.' Essentially, that's a pool of funds the city sets aside to buy large ticket items like firetrucks, a fleet of police cars or a bulldozer for the public works department."

Seraphin says since they started using the body cams, they've proven helpful to show visual proof in many cases.