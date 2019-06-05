City gets money to repair tornado damage Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The city will get $500,000 for tornado damage repairs.

State Senator Andy Manar announced that he got the funding included in the state budget. It is to help the community rebuild after an EF-3 tornado tore through the town in December.

The Taylorville Fire Department says there were about 616 homes damaged. Of those, about 28 were destroyed and about 70 had major damage.