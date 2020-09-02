City fire department sees twice as many fires, high overtime costs in August

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Normally, firefighters with the Danville Fire Department will respond to six-to-seven working fires each month.

However, they put out 13 fires in August — which means a big payroll bill for the department’s budget.

Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters described the situation as a ‘perfect storm’ that was “killing me in overtime” at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

When they get a ‘second alarm’ fire, their union contract requires them to call in seven staffers per a minimum manning clause — the chief says it allows firefighters on their normal shift to get enough rest after working 24 hours straight, with two days scheduled off.

“We base that around a (National Fire Protection Association) standard — how many people should be on a working fire scene within the first five/ten/15 minutes of a fire — is what we base our numbers on when we’re negotiating that,” the chief said.

For example, over the course of one shift the department might respond to three structure fires.

“So obviously now those guys get off shift around 7:30 that morning to go home for 48 hours, and of course they have their own family things to do, yard duties to do, cooking and cleaning at home, maybe appointments to see a doctor or dentist, as well as they have to catch up from the busy night that they’ve had,” McMasters said.

Although none have tested positive for coronavirus, two of the department’s staffers were quarantined for at least 10 days due to COVID-exposure. That combined with how August is a period when a lot of families schedule their vacation — in addition to several workman’s compensations claims — equals two months of heavy labor expenses.

For each second alarm event, McMasters said overtime costs could run between $900-$1,500 worth of overtime expenses, depending on how long it runs. In an average month, that costs around $18,000-$20,000 out of their budget.

In August, overtime costs reached $60,000 for the month.

One solution the chief is looking for to help alleviate the costs is by requesting the city to reapply for a grant with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It has paid for the salaries of six firefighters for three years and could continue to do so for another three years.

They also have new hires that are still being trained — and therefore cannot count towards the minimum manning requirements at this time.

McMasters also said the department is continuing to respond to all calls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On any given day, whether you bring other companies from a different house or not out here, there are anywhere between six to nine individuals in this building that work a 24-hour shift together,” McMasters said. “They sleep together in the same bedroom, they utilize the same locker room, the same bathrooms, the same showers. Plus they’re in the same building with three more of us administrative personnel for an eight-hour day Monday through Friday.

“So if one of us gets exposed and either doesn’t know it or is asymptomatic, they’re potentially exposing all those other people too. If it remains to be unknown, and then they go home at the end of their shift the next morning, now each one of those individuals is potentially exposing their three, or four, or five family members at their house with it.

“So it’s a huge, huge deal for us to be concerned about.”