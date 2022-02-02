City extends application deadline for Police Chief recruitment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has extended the application deadline for the position of Police Chief.

Applications will continue to be accepted until the position is filled, with the full consideration deadline extended to Feb. 25.

“We gathered extensive input from residents, community stakeholders, and Police Department employees regarding the ideal qualities for our next Police Chief. I owe it to everyone to find the right individual who possesses the level of leadership experience, education and commitment to public service that meets our expectations,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “Extending the recruitment allows us to make sure we’ve reached as many potential candidates as possible.”

The public engagement process for the Police Chief search began in July 2021 with a number of community meetings and a public survey. The search was launched in October 2021 with an initial application review deadline of November 24, 2021. Representatives of the City administration have been working with the recruitment firm to screen initial applicants since that time.

“This is an extremely competitive time to be searching for a Police Chief,” said David. “The initial number of applicants who met the preferred qualifications outlined in our recruitment profile was fewer than we had hoped. This is an important decision and we must continue to dedicate the time to find the right leader to serve in this critically important role. Our community, the Champaign Police Department, and our City organization deserve nothing less.”

Details about the Chief of Police recruitment, including the recruitment profile, are available here.