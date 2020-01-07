City divided on religious mural

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is split on whether or not to allow a mural with a religious symbol to stay on public property.

The Raney Street Overpass was painted last year with an American flag and the city’s world famous 200-foot cross. One person complained about it, which prompted 20,000 others to sign a petition for the art to stay. The city says they allowed the mural to be painted there, but did not know the cross would be involved.

“We were under the impression it was going to be sports related themes,” says City Administrator Steve Miller. “Specifically within the tunnel and not on the head wall of the tunnel.”

The tunnel is mostly used by Effingham High School to get to their football stadium. The City Council will have the final say on the matter. They have a meeting on it next week.