City crews working to keep roads clear through the night

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City crews are working to clear streets. It’s difficult, not just because of the weather, but some workers are out because of COVID-19.

Some plow drivers are in isolation right now. Urbana public works is down three people who have COVID-19, but it was even worse last week. That’s when half of their employees were out either in quarantine or isolation. That included four people with positive cases and about 14 quarantining for exposure. Right now, they have 12 drivers rotating to handle the roads tonight in 12-hour shifts.

“We’ve implemented rapid testing here at the start of our shifts so that way that should prevent any future outbreaks here, so we’re not quite at 100%, but we’re just down a few at the moment,” said Urbana Public Works Deputy Director of Operations Vince Gustafson.

All employees have to get those rapid tests before coming inside city buildings. Urbana crews started around midnight clearing roads. Champaign’s drivers also reported in last night. Kris Koester with Champaign Public Works says they have what’s considered full crews, so they are not dealing with low staffing due to COVID-19.