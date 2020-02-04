City council vacancy for Ward 6

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A vacant city council seat needs to be filled. The city is accepting applications for the position made available after Ward 6 Alderman Harold Hazen (R) steps down February 25. He attributed the move to scheduling conflicts with work and family.

By law, Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin has up to 60-days from a council member’s resignation to recommend an appointment to fill the opening for the remainder of the term which lasts until May 3, 2021. The full council must vote on the appointment within 30 days. The deadline for applying is February 21.

The following are legal qualifications for the office established by state statute:

Must be eligible to vote in municipal elections. Must have resided in Ward 6 for at least one year preceding the appointment. Must not owe any delinquent taxes, fees, or fines to the city at the time the oath of office is taken. Must not have been convicted of a felony in any U.S. court.

City council meetings are held every Monday night and on occasion for other events and activities. For more information, click here.