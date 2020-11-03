City council to vote on increased sewer rates

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council will be hearing a contentious issue Tuesday night.

It’s expected to hear comments and vote on proposed sewer rate increases to pay for needed repairs. Some sewers were built back as far as a century ago.

Most people pay around $16 a month. That would go up to $29 if it passes.

People in Danville can present public comment on the proposed sewage rate increases at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. issued the following guidelines Monday for people who wish to speak on the issue.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held over Zoom. Williams said people can submit comments in person at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, which will be entered into public record.

“For those wishing to attend in person, temperatures will be taken at the door and face masks are required,” he said in the statement. “As a reminder, each speaker is allotted 3 minutes to address the Council.”

People can also submit comments online to the cityclerk@cityofdanville.org before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They can also physically submit comments to the City Clerk’s office between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.

A live-stream of the meeting can be found on the city’s website.