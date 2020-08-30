City council to review COVID-19 impact on budget

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members are expected to review the financial impact of COVID-19 at Monday night’s study session.

In a memo written Thursday, August 27, city manager Scot Wrighton said staff believes the General Fund revenue shortfall will be between $5 and $5.5 million by the end of 2020. Thanks to cost reduction measures and grant reimbursements, the net loss to the General Fund is expected to be roughly $2 million. Staff initially predicted losses between $3 and $3.3 million back in May.

Wrighton said the city reduced staffing through normal attrition and turnover from an authorized total of 449 to 432. As a result, no layoffs or involuntary furloughs are expected to happen in 2020. He urged the council to avoid drawing from the cash reserves going forward in order to withstand any other potential financial shocks, and suggested lowering Fiscal Year 2021’s budget even further.

Some of the potential ways staff members suggested reducing expenditures without reducing services included:

Using an insurance pool to reduce workers compensation costs

Conducting a top-to-bottom analysis of the Central Garage and central fueling operations to see how both can be re-engineered to save costs

Getting vehicles through a unique market-replacement lease contract to cut overall vehicle acquisition costs

Using short-term bonding or other debt financing to smooth the financial impact of selected capital costs that cannot be deferred.

Wrighton warned the ideas above may not be enough to balance the General Fund for 2021, which could lead to reducing some municipal services. More than 76% of the fund goes to salaries and employee benefits.

The city council will not be expected to make any decisions on Monday about programs, projects, departments or subsidies. Instead, the recommended budget will be sent to the council for review in October, with a target date for adoption in December.

Wrighton has asked the council to discuss Monday whether to continue with a 9-point plan for the rest of FY 2020 (see below), whether to dip into cash reserves for FY 2021, ways to avoid tax increases in FY 2021, if the city should merge services with other local governments and more.

9-point plan for closing the financial gap in FY 2020:

Refinance and restructure the city’s long-term debt Anticipated relief funding from the state and federal governments Establish an Employees’ Clinic to reduce group health care costs (council action anticipated in September) Eliminate and restrict “non-essential” expenditures, including some planned vehicle purchases, delayed software upgrades, non-replacement of certain vacant staff positions and training and travel cancellations Temporarily reduce funding to police and fire pension funds. This likely would not take place before 2021. Delay some planned capital expenses. Reduce some revenue enhancements and expenditures, including vehicle leasing contracts, central garage operations, workers compensation and cost reductions. No new revenue enhancements besides those already included for 2020. Restricted reserves are for use in unplanned emergencies.

To read Wrighton’s full memo, click here.