City council scraps agenda, says entire meeting can be public comment

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana city council meeting hasn’t been abandoned in light of planned protests in the area today, but it has been dramatically reworked, according to an announcement from Mayor Diane Marlin.

A planned protest to memorialize George Floyd — the Black man killed by white police officers in Minnesota — and protest continued racial injustice is slated for 3 p.m. in Champaign-Urbana.

And while civil unrest from Sunday evening protests in Champaign has led some area businesses to close their doors in advance — as well as clear the county courthouse early — Marlin said the city council plans will go on as normal, via a remote meeting held on Zoom.

Marlin said that city council members will not follow the agenda — which had been set in advance — but will instead dedicate the duration of meeting entirely to public comment.

“We will need your help in this difficult work of making strong connections and inclusive relationships in our community,” she wrote.

Instructions on participating via Zoom can be found here: https://www.urbanaillinois.us/node/8645.