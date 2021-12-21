City council meetings move online due to COVID-19 concerns

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is the latest “variant of concern” identified by the World Health Organization. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., recently announced that Danville City Council Meetings will be conducted online due to the growing presence of COVID-19 Delta variant and the rapidly spreading of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or similar online platforms.

This declaration has taken effect on Tuesday. The expiration date is to be determined.

People who want to listen to the meetings can do so via YouTube live audio streaming services. The link to watch will be provided on the City of Danville website’s home page. People can submit public comments via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. on the day that a meeting will take place.