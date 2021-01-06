City council candidate encourages efforts against violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People are frustrated with the pattern of gun violence in the city. In 2020, Decatur close to doubled the amount of shootings from 2019. Now, city council candidate Marty Watkins is saying enough is enough.

Back in November, city leaders called for violence to stop. That was before six people were shot during just a few days in late December. People living in Decatur say they’re sick of it.

“When our children are dying from gunshot wounds, those are little ships that will never sail,” said Watkins. That’s why he’s crying out for change. “Our police department is paid to protect and to serve. They should not have to spend countless hours and manpower combing the street for gun shell casings.”

A group gathered to listen at Central Park Wednesday morning. Many feel it’s on everyone in the city to do something.

“This is more than just the police and the city council. It’s everybody in the community… should get together and help out,” said community member Eddie Wells. “We’re losing our youth. The future is our youth. We’re losing them.”

Among those community members was Shemuel Sanders. He lost his daughter Shemilah Sanders to a shooting last year. “Families are going through the same thing that I’ve been through, still going through,” he said.

In 2019, there were 100 shootings in Decatur. Police are still finalizing numbers from 2020, but it’s likely around 200. More extensive crime statistics can be found here. Kim Robinson says this kind of violence hurts everyone.

“It’s just a tragedy that young lives are being lost and families are being maimed forever. Children don’t have fathers, mothers. It’s just so sad that it’s happening,” said Robinson.

Those in attendance hope this gathering is the spark it takes to create a lasting difference.

“Let’s break this chain. Let’s break this cycle and figure out how we can work together,” said Sanders. He’s created a group in honor of his daughter, called the Shemilah Outreach Center. Sanders knocks on doors and trying to connect struggling people with jobs. In fact, he went out today to do just that.

People are welcome at the Decatur House of Prayer to pray against violence in the city every Wednesday from 6 – 7 p.m. Pain to Peace is another group that advocates against it.

We asked Decatur police about today’s event. Deputy Chief Shane Brandel says it’s encouraging to see people trying to do something, but that the issue needs to be addressed locally and nationally. He added that it takes residents in effected areas to step up and say enough is enough.