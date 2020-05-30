City clerk announces resignation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City clerk Charles A. Smyth has announced his resignation, effective at the end of Saturday, May 30.

Smyth, who served the city for 24 years as Ward 1 Alderman and City Clerk, said ongoing health issues dating back to last October have led to his resignation.

“Charlie Smyth brought passion, integrity, and a commitment to excellence in his public and volunteer service,” Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said in a statement. “I’ll always be grateful for his role as a mentor and leader on the Urbana City Council.”

Marlin said Smyth was also instrumental in updating the city’s Bicycle Master Plan and advocating for pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Urbana and to work with City staff for over 24 years,” Smyth said in a statement.