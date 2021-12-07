City celebrates local business opening with ribbon cutting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana will help celebrate the opening of Cloud Mountain Kombucha with a ribbon cutting and grant presentation on December 9.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at 300 Broadway St. Suite 142, inside the Lincoln Square Mall.

Cloud Mountain Kombucha is a locally-focused Kombucha Brewery/tasting room.

According to officials, Kombucha is a fermented tea. It is made by introducing a S.C.O.B.Y. (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) into brewed black or green tea, and sugar. The mix is left to ferment for two to four weeks, resulting in an effervescent drink that can vary from sweet to vinegary depending on how long it ferments. It is typical to chill, carbonate, and flavor the resulting beverage with any array of fruits, vegetables, herbs, or spices, and to serve as a refreshing drink any time of day. Kombucha is also reported to contain probiotics, antioxidants, and beneficial organic acids, making it a healthful and therapeutic alternative to traditionally sugary drinks.

Officials said at Cloud Mountain Kombucha, they brew in small batches, use locally sourced ingredients and have a bottle deposit system, which helps them meet their goal of producing as little waste as possible when not serving their kombucha straight from the tap.

Cloud Mountain Kombucha is open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Cloud Mountain Kombucha, people can visit their website or their Instagram.