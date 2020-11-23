City awarded $500,000 in aid to businesses in response to COVID-19 pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is getting the go-ahead to help businesses obtain up to $20,000 in relief assistance under the Urbana Economic Support Act — also called the CURES-ES.

The funds are marked to help Urbana businesses with buying necessary protective and sanitizing equipment in order for customers and employees to safely return to their businesses.

“The City of Urbana is pleased to offer the state funded Urbana Economic Support grants to eligible businesses to help offset costs incurred to make property safer for employees and patrons,” says Economic Development Coordinator Stepheny McMahon. “Thank you to all business owners who are doing what they can to stay open and serve the public safely according to guidelines during these difficult times.”

The deadline to apply is December 11, 2020.

Urbana’s Economic Development Division applied to be the City’s representative for handling the local CURE’s-ES Program. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded it $500,000 to assist businesses with COVID-related costs.

Urbana’s staff worked with Champaign County partners like the C- Small Business Development Center to apply for the grant and develop the Urbana Economic Support Grant Program guidelines.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $20,000 as reimbursements for costs incurred from updating their commercial property for health and safety improvements.

“Eligible expenses must be outside of normal business expenses and may include such items as Plexiglas dividers, MERV-13 filtration or higher, hydro-static wands, tents, outdoor heaters and/or touchless fixtures.”

The city is encouraging businesses to apply. For more information, click here.