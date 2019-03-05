City approves plan to demolish 46 unsafe houses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- City council approved a plan to get rid of dozens of houses that have been deemed unsafe.

At Monday night's council meeting, the board gave the green light to start the demolition plan. It could be a long process before anything can be torn down. There's a list of 46 properties that inspectors say are dangerous or abandoned in the city. Several neighbors want to see them go away and the city wants that too. But it'll take more than just a yes vote to make that happen.

Mark Wood lives on E. North Street across from one of the marked houses. He remembers the days his neighbor's house was in its prime. He says, "Miss Alberta lived here. She kept it really nice." But after she died, the house went to ruin.

The case is similar with many other abandoned houses in Decatur. They have broken boarded up windows, collapsed roofs, and people who live next door notice much more. Randy Moore says, "It's horrible, nasty, ugly, and it makes the whole block look bad."

Wood says, "They caught on fire and they just look crappy. It brings the neighborhood down, it really does."

The city has taken notice too. Decatur Neighborhood Inspection Administrator Susan Kretsinger says, "They're structurally unsound, the roofs are failing, the foundation is failing. There have been vandals in them and they've removed al the electrical and plumbing or heating."

At the council meeting, Kretsinger recommended demolishing the 46 properties. She says, "We want either the homeowner of the property to take care of it and have it demolished or we want to take action."

On average, it costs about $14,000 to demolish a property. Right now, Kretsinger says the city doesn't have a budget to cover that. Plus, each property has to be approved by the court to be demolished which could take up to six months.

Neighborhood inspections says they plan to apply for grants to pay for some of the demolitions. Because of the court process, there's no set date for when any of these 46 houses will be torn down.