City approves new water fee

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Altamont will soon see a new charge on their water bill.

It will be $9.75 per month, and will be used towards capital improvements — including a water main replacement.

The new fee was approved by the city council Tuesday evening.

The city clerk says it will pay for engineering bills and unexpected costs for the project.

The water main replacement will be done in phases, she adds. The city is applying for a grant that will pitch in $550,000 towards the project.

The clerk says some of the pipes in the water main are over 100 years old.

If the grant is not approved, the clerk says the money for the few can be used towards other capital improvements.

The fee goes into effect January.