City announces winners of Holiday Light competition

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Visit Effingham.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau officials were thrilled with the amount of participation in their eighth annual holiday lights competition, Holiday Lights & Festive Sights.

They said they received over 700 votes in the past week.

According to officials, the winners of the Holiday Lights & Festive Sights competition are:

The More, The Merrier Award: The Logue Family at 805 E. Jefferson Ave.

The Logue Family. Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Visit Effingham.

The Children’s Choice Award: The Honn Family at 119 Four Seasons Estates.

The Honn Family. Facebook page of Visit Effingham.

The Hallmark House Award: The Poulin Family at 1007 S. Fourth Street.

The Poulin Family. Facebook page of Visit Effingham.

The Spirit of Effingham Business Award: Tom Henderson-State Farm. The business decided to donate their $250 prize to Crisis Nursery of Effingham County.

Facebook page of Visit Effingham.

