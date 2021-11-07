Citizen Police Review Board in need of volunteers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The Urbana Citizen Police Review Board is looking for volunteers.

The CPRB was created to hear police complaints in the city. When a complaint is lodged against officers, the police department first does an internal investigation. Then the police chief decides if that complaint is founded or not.

If the person who made the complaint disagrees with the police chief, that’s when the review board steps in.

The seven-person panel takes up those appeals. They hold a hearing to gather both sides of the story and issue a recommendation to the city.

Right now the board is down to five volunteers. They are searching for people living in Urbana to join.