Cities encourage completing census

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders in Champaign and Urbana are urging residents to watch for invitations and complete U.S. Census questionnaires in the next few weeks. The invitations will include instructions on how to complete the 2020 Census.

To encourage full participation, the cities are hosting a 2020 Census Kickoff event Thursday.

Households will start receiving invitations this week to complete forms online, by mail or by phone. Households which do not respond will be sent reminders, then eventually paper questionnaires. Census workers will follow up in person with all households not responding to the requests.











The 2020 Census is be available in many different languages. The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every ten years. The census is safe, fast and easy, and the results are critically important to the entire community.

Census data is used to ensure fair representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and to guide the disbursement of $675 billion to fund schools, hospitals, clinics, road projects, public works, clinics, etc. over the next decade.

The census will not ask for citizenship status, social security numbers, passwords or bank account information.

2020 Census Kickoff

Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center

402 East Main Street, Urbana

2 pm

Activities & refreshments provided

Free & open to the public

