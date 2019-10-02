Cities agree to trick-or-treat guidelines

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Customarily, both Urbana and Champaign join with the county board in setting trick-or-treat hours. The board has approved specific rules and guidelines regarding the event.
Both cities have agreed to the following:
- Halloween/Trick-or-Treat will be held October 31, regardless of day of the week
- If October 31 falls on a weekday, trick-or-treat hours will be 6 – 8 pm
- If October 31 falls on a weekend, trick-or-treat hours will be 5 – 7 pm
- This year, trick-or-treat hours are Thursday, October 31, 2019, 6 – 8 pm