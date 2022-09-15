DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Circuit Court Judge in Vermillion County announced her retirement at the end of the month.

Judge Nancy Fahey announced she will retire on September 30th. Fahey has been on the court in the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2006.

She presided over more than 100 trials in her years at the Circuit Court, with more than half of her time in the criminal felony courts. She also worked as a teacher and lawyer before she was elected.

Judge Nancy Fahey

A reception honoring Fahey’s career will be held at the Vermillion County Courthouse on September 30th.

Fahey said after retirement, she’s planning on spending more time with family as well as getting more involved in local politics.