Cinderella Cinderfella event is organizer’s fairy tale wish

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids who might have never had the chance to before got the opportunity to doll up and dance the night away.

10 boys and 10 girls made up the Cinderella/Cinderfella Dance Troupe.

Kids from age 5 to age 15 learned three ballroom dances in two weeks.

It all led up to Sunday’s ballroom dance competition at the Lincoln Square Mall.

The ballroom dance instructor said seeing the results was like seeing her own fairy tale wish come true.

“To see the light in the kids’ eyes, and to see them excited about the things that they got to do, and be able to do the dances and do them well…get the applause…I don’t know. It just really made me feel like a kid again,” said Ja-Nelle Pleasure.

Aside from the steps, they also learned partner skills and dedication.

Salt and Light Ministries donated the ballroom dance attire they wore.

The project was funded by the Urbana Arts Grant Program.