Churches excited for return of in-person Easter Day services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Easter Day looked a lot different last year. With the stay-at-home order in effect, many worshippers missed out on going to church for the holiday.

A year later, several clergy tell us they’re excited to welcome people back. However, there are some changes. More people wear a mask and sit father apart in the pews.

Father Michael Friddel with Our Lady of Lourdes says says people returning makes this Easter feel incredibly meaningful.

“The sense that I’ve gotten is just that people are so excited to be back. They’re excited to be a part of the community, to hear the music to be a part of that joy, because it’s been a piece that’s been missing for a year,” says Friddel. “I think, especially the people who have had to be more cautious about being any in any kind of social setting.”

The priest tells us they welcomed the first people back inside about 10 months ago, and more people are starting to feel comfortable with coming back to church ever since.