Churches come together to feed homeless

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Churches gave back to the community with a warm meal and some hospitality. Three came together to host a chicken dinner for the homeless and those in need at West Side Park.

Evangelist James Moreland said he provides a meal every Monday to the homeless, but this meal was special. Hundreds come out for the fried chicken meal. He said the reason he does this is simple.

“The bible says feed to homeless and needing so that’s how I sorta started it,” said Moreland. “I took it over from a friend of mine who started it first, and then I took it over form there and God has blessed me with a lot of volunteers who help me cook more food than we started with.”

The dinner lasted until 6 p.m.

