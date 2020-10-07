Church raises money for man in house explosion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- A church is helping out the man from Friday’s house explosion in Urbana. Faith church is raising money for Ken Philbeck. He was inside watching t-v when his house exploded Friday morning. Strangers saved him from the flames. So far, the church has raised 3,000 dollars. They didn’t have a set goal but say this is more than they expected.

If you want to donate, you can do so by mail or electronically. You can mail money to Faith Church at 2111 N Willow Rd, Urbana, IL 61801 with a note regarding what you’re donation is to. The same applies if you donate on their website. You must include that the money is going towards the Urbana house explosion in the memo.