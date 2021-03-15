Church offers drive thru meal

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One church is offering people in their community a free meal this weekend, and the only thing people need to do is drive by and grab it.

The Kingdom Connection Outreach Center will host the drive thru meal starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. Apostle Davita Bernard said they hope to feed about 500 people, and they’ll continue handing out meals until they run out.

People who drive by will be able to pick up a meal of fish, spaghetti, cole slaw and a desert. Seniors 65 years and older can call the church at 217-550-5002 on Friday to have their Saturday meal delivered.