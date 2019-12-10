Church leaders warn of texting scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders at a Catholic church are warning members of their congregation to look out for a recent scam.

Someone is posing as a priest from St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign.

They’re using a priest’s name to text people, asking them to buy gift cards for people in need.

Church leaders say they’ve received three reports of that so far. If you get one, they say you should call the church and check.

They say a priest would never ask for a donation unless it was a face-to-face conversation.

“They’re using both the time of year, as well as the method that they’re putting all this out there to play on our emotions,” said parish administration director Chris Kreps. “Again, it’s to play on our emotions during this time of year, as well as just that knee-jerk ‘hey I got a text message and I’m gonna respond to it right now.’ We all do that.”

Kreps said no one who’s reported it fell for it or lost any money.