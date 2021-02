DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville may notice a special sight along Vermilion Street.

The Central Christian Church placed dozens of red hearts on its front lawn. It’s to memorialize the 91 souls who died in Vermilion County while battling COVID-19.

The church is asking for people to take a moment to reflect, remember, and pray for those people and their loved ones.

A Facebook post adds the church will continue to add hearts to the display if more COVID-deaths are reported.