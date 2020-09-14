Church hosts “wheels and ice” to bring kids together safely

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- First Christian Church in Champaign brought bikes and slushies together for “wheels and ice.” Families were invited to bring their favorite wheels, ranging from bikes, skateboards, and scooters. They were also able to cool down by enjoying some Kona ice. Kids pastor Jackie Holt says students haven’t been able to see their friends. So, she was happy to see their smiling faces again.

“We’ve missed seeing them and missed that community aspect of being around them and their families, so we thought this would be a fun socially distant way to get to see faces and reconnect with people,” said Holt. The church is currently planning socially distant bingo for October.