Church holds 55th banquet to honor civil rights leaders

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area church is hosting its 55th annual banquet recognizing the contributions of civil rights leaders.

Allen Chapel AME Church of Danville is hosting former NBA player Keon Clark as the event’s speaker.

The Lincoln-Douglass Banquet was started in 1965, by Presiding Elder Richard D. Smith. Smith, who was the pastor of Allen Chapel at the time, wanted to commemorate the civil rights contributions of President Abraham Lincoln and Abolitionist Frederick Douglass.







In 1988, Reverend David Jarrett, then pastor of Allen Chapel, changed the name to Lincoln-Douglass-King Banquet to include honoring the civil rights legacy of Dr. Martin King, Jr.

Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church

55 annual Lincoln–Douglass-King Banquet

Laura Lee Fellowship House

212 East Williams, Danville

Saturday, February 15, 6 pm

$30