1  of  44
Closings
Arcola CUSD #306 Arthur Christian School Arthur School CUSD #305 Catlin Public Library CCAR Industries Central A&M Champaign Unit 4 Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Danville Christian Academy Danville Dist. 118 EIASE Treatment and Learning Center at Humboldt First Baptist Christian Church Georgetown-Ridge Farm Greenview School District Heritage School District Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center Immanuel Lutheran School Danville Jacksonville District #117 Kansas Schools Lakeview College of Nursing Living Word Church Roberts Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Oakland Oakwood Pana Unit 8 Pawnee School District #11 Pleasant Plains Salt Fork Schlarman Academy Shelbyville Shiloh South Fork School District 14 Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Tuscola VASE/Middle Fork Vespasian Warner Public Library Villa Grove District Westville CUSD #2

Church holds 55th banquet to honor civil rights leaders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A minister looks back on the Civil Rights Movement

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area church is hosting its 55th annual banquet recognizing the contributions of civil rights leaders.

Allen Chapel AME Church of Danville is hosting former NBA player Keon Clark as the event’s speaker.

The Lincoln-Douglass Banquet was started in 1965, by Presiding Elder Richard D. Smith. Smith, who was the pastor of Allen Chapel at the time, wanted to commemorate the civil rights contributions of President Abraham Lincoln and Abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

In 1988, Reverend David Jarrett, then pastor of Allen Chapel, changed the name to Lincoln-Douglass-King Banquet to include honoring the civil rights legacy of Dr. Martin King, Jr.

Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church
55 annual Lincoln–Douglass-King Banquet
Laura Lee Fellowship House
212 East Williams, Danville
Saturday, February 15, 6 pm
$30

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.