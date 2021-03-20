Church gives out free meals

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One church in Urbana gave people a free meal this weekend.

The Kingdom Connection Outreach Center hosted a drive-thru event. Apostle Davita Bernard says they fed more than 700 people.

Those who drove by got fish, spaghetti, coleslaw, and dessert. Bernard says she loves giving back.

“I love being hospitable,” Says Benard. “That was a part of my makeup growing up. That’s what my mother instilled in me and so, one of my main goals – or reasons of being a leader – is to always feed and make sure that there is enough.”

Volunteers started the day off by delivering more than 200 meals to people in local long-term care facilities.