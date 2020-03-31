Chromebook distribution provides continued education

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit 4 School District is giving Chromebooks to families without a device at home. The initial distribution of the device for middle school students starts Tuesday. Principals have contacted eligible families with details.

Distribution for elementary school students will be announced in the coming days. Once students have received Chromebooks, district leaders will look at ways to help students with additional needs.

District officials are also tweaking plans to food distribution efforts. For efficiency, the plan changes distribution to Mondays only at Booker T. Washington, Garden Hills Academy and Jefferson Middle School, from 10 am – 1 pm. Home delivery will be Fridays only and families will be contacted Thursdays with instructions.

