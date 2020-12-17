Christmas tree sales thrive in midst of pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — While the pandemic has taken a toll on lots of businesses, some, like Christmas tree sales, have never been better. They’re so popular this year, some stores sold out even before December.

The owners of Country Arbors Nursery feel the pandemic played a big role in this increase. Owner Shane Cultra said he thinks people are really focusing on making their homes beautiful. Getting a great Christmas tree is a big part of that.

A lot of people are spending more time inside than ever before. What better to do than get a Christmas tree to brighten things up? What also really helped Country Arbors Nursery was their ability to find creative solutions, like doing online and drive-up sales.

“We figured, if we could make it safe, we had a real opportunity for people that couldn’t go anywhere to drive through. We had a big sale, where all they did way go into the field. They drive, they open their trunk, and we put plants in the back,” explained Cultra.

Cultra said they also offered tree delivery. You order online, and they’d drop the tree on your porch. The big challenge for them was making sure people stayed distanced when they did come to the nursery. The good news was, they had plenty of space to keep people distanced.

Normally Country Arbors Nursery has Christmas trees until about December 10. This year, they ran out before the month started. They sold 800 trees, which is 100 more than last year. Next year they want to expand to 1,200.