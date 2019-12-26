Christmas tree fire hazard

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are warning people to remove their Christmas trees as quickly as possible.

While Lt. Todd Anderson acknowledges lighting methods and standards have evolved, he says trees can still be a fire hazard and need to be watered and removed.

“My suggestion is to get them out of the house as soon as possible,” he says. “If you can get them out of the house within the next couple of days just to get that fire hazard out of your house, that would be a great thing.”

Some cities have recycling programs kicking off over the next few weeks.

In Champaign, the city will host a free holiday tree collection on January 13. Trees must be placed within four feet of the curb by 6:00 that morning. Urbana’s tree collection drive will take place the 6th through the 10th on residents’ U-Cycle Collection Day.

Recycled trees will be chipped and made into garden mulch. The stands, decoration, tinsel, lights, artificial snow, plastic bags and other non-recyclable items must be removed in order for trees to be collected.